Autumn's Forecast: The pleasant start to the weekend gives way to rain and cooler temps

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Have the umbrella if you're headed out late tonight with steady rain, heavy at times through the night. If you find yourself in Ellicottville for Fall Fest, the rain begins closer to 11pm and doesn't let up, your drive will be through rain if traveling back towards Buffalo. Cool temperatures in the 40s to start Sunday with occasional rain and temperatures in the lower 50s. Better chance of rain into the afternoon, south and east of Buffalo. Much cooler and unsettled weather moves in to start next week with temperatures will be cool enough to support a few flakes over the higher hills south of Buffalo Monday through Wednesday.

OVERNIGHT: Rain and cool. Mid-40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, upper 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow showers, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, mid-upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow showers, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, mid-upper 40s.