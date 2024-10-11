Aaron's Insight: Few snowflakes could fly early next week across parts of WNY

WESTERN NEW YORK (WKBW) — The European Model and the Global Model are both forecasting some snow over the higher elevations south of Buffalo early next week.

The Global Model (GFS) is a little more bullish on the snow across the Southern Tier.

The ground is still to warm for any snow to stick, but a few flakes could fly across the Southern Tier late Monday int Tuesday.

The average first flake for Buffalo occurs on October 24.

The first measurable snow (0.1") is November 8.

The first inch of snow occurs November 18.

The earliest first flake occurred on September 20, 1956.

The latest first flake flew on November 22, 1946 and 1985.