Another very warm day ahead for Sunday

Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine with highs largely into the upper 80s away from the lakeshore
Posted at 4:49 PM, Jul 16, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the most part, it will remain dry and warm through the remainder of the weekend with just the chance for a few scattered showers and thundershowers on Sunday near the NY/PA border. An area of low pressure will then move across the lower Great Lakes Sunday night and Monday generating a badly needed soaking rain. Humidity levels will also be noticeably higher to start the new week. Once that system departs, clearing ensues allowing for more sunshine and beautiful summer weather mid-week.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Sunny. 63.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. 88

MONDAY
MORNING: Showers, a thundery downpour. 70
AFTERNOON: Showers exit. Mostly cloudy. Muggy. 78

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy. 66
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. 85.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Clear. 68.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds. Very warm. 88.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mild and muggy. 70
AFTERNOON: Scattered showers, a t-storm. 80.

