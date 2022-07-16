Another very warm day ahead for Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the most part, it will remain dry and warm through the remainder of the weekend with just the chance for a few scattered showers and thundershowers on Sunday near the NY/PA border. An area of low pressure will then move across the lower Great Lakes Sunday night and Monday generating a badly needed soaking rain. Humidity levels will also be noticeably higher to start the new week. Once that system departs, clearing ensues allowing for more sunshine and beautiful summer weather mid-week.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sunny. 63.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. 88

MONDAY

MORNING: Showers, a thundery downpour. 70

AFTERNOON: Showers exit. Mostly cloudy. Muggy. 78

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. 66

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. 85.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Clear. 68.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds. Very warm. 88.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mild and muggy. 70

AFTERNOON: Scattered showers, a t-storm. 80.

