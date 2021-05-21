aMAYzing Turnaround!

BUFFALO, NY — The month of May is known for it's flowers and is seen as a smooth transition to the summer months with longer daylight hours and milder air. Recently though this smooth transition has been more of an abrupt change where season skipping weather conditions keep WNY in winter gear one week then shorts and T-shirts the next!

Check out the 1st half of May this year... After a couple mild days, WNY went 9 days in a row with below normal temperatures and parts of WNY even had snow as late as the 12th!

Parker May 2021 Temps

But then as if Mother Nature flipped a switch... The temperatures soared climbing through the 70s & 80s reaching the 90 degree mark on the 20th. This was the 3rd earliest 90 degree day in Buffalo History!

PARKER May 2021

What an aMAYzing month, that must be the first time WNY went from slushy snow to record setting high temperatures in less than 10 days right?

WRONG... check out last May from 2020

PARKER MAY 2020

Almost an identical start with snow on the 9th as well as the 12th with another 10 day streak of colder than normal days. But the real aMAYzing stats center around the temperature turnaround that happens mid month.

PARKER May 2020

Just like this year, May 2020 skipped seasons going from winter weather to summer scorcher in just a matter of days!

While the month of MAY always has it's ups and downs, seeing two exact replicas in back to back years is a real oddity!

Not only has May 2021 been warm, it has been very DRY recording just 1" of rainfall through the 1st 20 days. In fact Buffalo has not seen any rain for the past 10 days, putting it behind normal rainfall by over 2 inches!

PARKER Rain May 2021

Fortunately there's some rain in the forecast for WNY this weekend and several of the days in the 7-Day are looking wet as well. If you would like to see what's coming our way for the weekend click here WKBW Weather