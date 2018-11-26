BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) - Winter Storm Watch for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties from late Monday evening through Wednesday evening. Heavy snow at times combined with gusty winds will make for low visibility and difficult travel at times. Over a foot of snow is expected between Monday night and Wednesday evening in most persistent bands.

MONDAY

Afternoon: 47F

The rain will become more scattered as we head into the afternoon. However, bring the umbrella with you at all times. Expect a breezy, wet and mild day with temperatures getting into the mid to upper 40s.

Evening: 40F

Rain showers will begin to taper off during the evening. Colder air will continue to filter in along with moisture on the back end of this system. This will help spark off widespread rain and snow showers across the area late Monday night into Tuesday. Folks living on the hills will see the snow pile up in time for the morning commute into work Tuesday.



TUESDAY

Morning: 35F

Hope you're ready for a wintry blast. You'll need the shovels if you live on the hills of the Southern Tier. The Chautauqua Ridge will be walking out to 3-5" of new snow.

As for up here in Buffalo, you can leave the shovel in the garage for now. However, this doesn't mean your commute to work won't be a slow and tricky one.

It will be a windy one outside! Expect a slushy coating at best for areas in the Northtowns to start your day.

Afternoon: 34F

The wind will continue to cause problems across Western New York, gusting up to 40 mph at times. Add snow showers into the mix and this will create some slick spots across Western New York, including here in the metro area and northtowns.

Evening: 32F

Wind whipped snow showers will continue across the area, making for a slick and slow commute home from work.



WEDNESDAY:

HIGH: 35

LOW: 30

Breezy and Cold with Snow Showers, heavier on hills. However, enough will fall on the Niagara Frontier at times to produce slick roads to the north, too.

THURSDAY:

HIGH: 35

LOW: 30

Lingering snow showers ending AM, becoming Partly Sunny.

FRIDAY:

HIGH: 37

LOW: 27

A period of rain and snow showers. Little or no accumulation.

SATURDAY:

HIGH: 40

LOW: 28

Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Chance of rain and wet snow showers overnight.

SUNDAY:

HIGH: 47

LOW: 40

Rain showers likely, breezy.

The NEW Channel 7 Weatherline phone number is 840-7730...please make a note!