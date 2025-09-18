Aaron's Thursday Forecast: A warm day for Western New York with highs near 80

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another warm day for Western New York with highs near 80.

A brief shower is possible later today north of Buffalo. A weak front will bring clouds to the area overnight and usher in cooler air for Friday.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 80.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 80.

