Aaron's Thursday Forecast: A warm day for Western New York with highs near 80

A brief sprinkle is possible this afternoon mainly north of Buffalo
Buffalo Thursday Weather
7 Weather 5am Update, Thursday, September 18
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another warm day for Western New York with highs near 80.

A brief shower is possible later today north of Buffalo. A weak front will bring clouds to the area overnight and usher in cooler air for Friday.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Patchy fog, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 80.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 80.

