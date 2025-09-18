Aaron's Thursday Forecast: A warm day for Western New York with highs near 80

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another warm day for Western New York with highs near 80.
A brief shower is possible later today north of Buffalo. A weak front will bring clouds to the area overnight and usher in cooler air for Friday.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Patchy fog, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 80.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.
MONDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 80.