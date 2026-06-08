Aaron's Monday Weather: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring sunny skies and warmer temperatures to the area today. It will be mild overnight with lows in the mid 60s. Warm and more humid on Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s. It will be warm and humid through the end of the week.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Warm and humid, upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 80s.

