Aaron's Monday Forecast: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant for your Labor Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A gorgeous Labor Day forecast for Western New York.
High pressure will settle over the area and bring great weather to the region through Wednesday.
A cold front will move through on Thursday bringing rain showers and cooler temperatures to the area. Temperatures will be well below normal this weekend.
MONDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Showers and thundershowers, near 70.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.