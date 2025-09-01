Aaron's Monday Forecast: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant for your Labor Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A gorgeous Labor Day forecast for Western New York.

High pressure will settle over the area and bring great weather to the region through Wednesday.

A cold front will move through on Thursday bringing rain showers and cooler temperatures to the area. Temperatures will be well below normal this weekend.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Showers and thundershowers, near 70.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.

