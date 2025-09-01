Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Aaron's Monday Forecast: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant for your Labor Day

Dry and mild through Wednesday
Buffalo Monday Weather
7 Weather 5am Update, Monday, September 1
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A gorgeous Labor Day forecast for Western New York.

High pressure will settle over the area and bring great weather to the region through Wednesday.

A cold front will move through on Thursday bringing rain showers and cooler temperatures to the area. Temperatures will be well below normal this weekend.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Showers and thundershowers, near 70.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App