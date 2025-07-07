Aaron's Monday Forecast: Clouds increase with showers & thundershowers likely

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Warm and muggy today with heavy rain possible this afternoon.

A cold front will slowly move through the region today. Showers and storms will develop along the front and some of the storms could produce heavy rain.

It will be cooler on Tuesday with highs near 80.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 70s.

AFTERNOON: Showers and t-showers, mid 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 80.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Patly sunny, mid 80s.

