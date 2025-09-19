Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Aaron's Friday Forecast: Clouds this morning will give way to sunshine

Saturday looks super with highs near 70
Buffalo Friday Weather
7 Weather 5am Update, Friday, September 19
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Becoming mostly sunny this afternoon.

High pressure will build across Western New York bringing sunny skies to the area this afternoon. Skies will be clear overnight with lows in the 40s. It will be mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the low 70s. Warmer weather returns on Sunday with highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 80s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Showers, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, upper 70s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 70s.

