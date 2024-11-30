Aaron's Forecast: Tracking lake effect snow south of Buffalo that is moving north

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A video update from Saturday morning!

Lake effect snow WARNING for S. Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqau, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties now through 7 p.m. Monday.

Lake effect snow WARNING for N. Erie and Genesee Counties until 7 p.m. Sunday.

Lake effect snow south of Buffalo will move northward today. The band will produce snow rates of 2 to 3" per hour later this afternoon. The band will get as far north as South Buffalo later today. There will be a sharp cut-off on the northern edge of the band. Expect the weather to worsen over the Southtowns today. 10-20" of snow expected in the Southtowns just south of Buffalo today through tonight.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Lake effect snow south, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Lake effect moves north, low 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Lake effect snow, mid 20s

AFTERNOON: Lake effect snow south, near 30.

MONDAY

MORNING: Lake effect south, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Lake effect north and south, low 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.

