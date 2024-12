Aaron's Forecast: Patchy fog and drizzle this morning with rain this afternoon

Winter Storm WATCH from 4pm Wednesday through 1pm Friday for Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties.

Get ready for a wild weather ride over the next few days.

Drizzle and patchy fog this morning. Rain will return this afternoon. Rain will change to snow on Wednesday. Strong winds and cold temperatures for Thursday with lake effect snow south of Buffalo.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, near 50.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, mid 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Windy with snow, mid 20s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, teens.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, teens.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.