Lake Effect Snow Warning: Heavy snow to impact Western New York Wednesday through Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Lake Effect Snow Warning has been issued for parts of Western New York.

The warning is from 4 p.m. Wednesday to 1 p.m. Friday for Southern Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Wyoming Counties, including Warsaw, Jamestown, Olean, Orchard Park and Springville.

There is also a Lake Effect Snow Warning in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 1 p.m. Friday for Northern Erie and Genesee Counties, including Buffalo and Batavia.

A very cold air mass will spill across Western New York on Wednesday afternoon. Rain will change to snow on Wednesday and the lake effect snow machine will fire up. Lake Erie is 43 degrees which is 2 degrees above normal.

The heaviest snow will be along the Chautauqua Ridge to the Southtowns. The band will fluctuate a bit on Thursday, but the heaviest snow will be just south of Metro Buffalo. South Buffalo will once again see more snow than North Buffalo. The strongest part of the band could produce a snow rate near 3"/hour.

Winds will be strong pushing the lake band further inland toward Genesee and Wyoming Counties. Temperatures will be in the 20s with winds gusting near 40 miles per hour. These strong winds will create areas of blowing and drifting snow, with wind-chills near 0.

Expect some school closings and school activity cancellations Thursday. Our weather team will continue to update this story as new data arrives.