Aaron's Forecast: Lake effect snow north and south of Buffalo this morning

Lake effect snow WARNING until 7pm today for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties. Expect another 3 to 6" of snow in the most persistent bands.

Winter storm WATCH for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties from 7pm Wednesday through 4am Friday. Several inches of snow and winds gusting near 50 mph will make for difficult travel.

Snow showers to the south and east of Buffalo this morning. The snow will continue well south of Buffalo with another 3 to 6" of accumulation. The band will push north tonight toward Buffalo with 1 to 3" by Wednesday morning. All of WNY will get snow late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. Several inches of snow possible combined with winds gusting near 50 mph.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow north and south, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow and strong winds, mid 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 30.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 30.

