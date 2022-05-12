A total lunar eclipse occurs Sunday night across much of North America

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The total lunar eclipse will occur between the evening of Sunday, May 15th and the early hours of Monday, May 16th as the flower moon— May's full moon— occurs at 12:14am.

WKBW-TV

Visibility for this eclipse is across much of North America, South America, South/West Europe South/West Asia, Africa, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Antarctica as you can see by the image below from timeanddate.com

timeanddate.com The locations of where the eclipse can be viewed or not at all.

The forecast is an issue here in WNY with rain showers and cloud cover during the event.

The total lunar eclipse begins at 9:32pm, this is when the penumbral eclipse begins. At 10:27pm the partial eclipse beings and the total eclipse beings at 11:29pm. Maximum eclipse is at 12:11am Monday with the total eclipse ending at 12:53am. Partial eclipse ends at 1:55am and the conclusion with the penumbral eclipse ending at 2:50am.

Timeanddate.com Time and date of the total Lunar Eclipse in Buffalo, NY.

If the weather clears out, WNY will have a great view of the total lunar eclipse with the altitude of the moon over 25 degrees. Check out WNY's 7 weather forecast here.