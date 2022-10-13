A steady and soaking rain across all of Western New York this morning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cold front will move through the area this morning. Along the front a steady soaking rain will drench Western New York. Showers will taper off this afternoon and temperatures will hold in the 50s. Partly sunny on Friday with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will be strong with a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Soaking rain, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Lake effect showers north, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, near 60.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, upper 40s.

