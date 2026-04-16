POLICE INVESTIGATING OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

BUFFALO — A store clerk and a suspect are in the hospital following an armed robbery, a shootout with police, and a carjacking in Buffalo.

On-duty Buffalo Police officers arrived as customers at the 7-Eleven at Prospect Avenue and Connecticut Street at approximately 8:42 p.m. As the officers approached the door, they saw an armed robbery in progress.

According to preliminary reports, a male suspect shot the store clerk. The suspect then opened fire on the police officers as he ran from the store. One officer returned fire.

Police say the suspect ran southeast on Prospect Avenue and carjacked a vehicle. He drove several blocks northwest on Prospect Avenue before causing a multiple-car crash near Massachusetts and Prospect avenues. No serious injuries were reported from the crash.

Ambulances took both the store clerk and the suspect to ECMC. They are being treated for what appear to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police describe this as a rapidly evolving scene. More details will be released as they are confirmed.

