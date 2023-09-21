Watch Now
A calmer winter could be coming our way

El Nino will impact our weather this winter
El Nino is forecast to strengthen as we head into winter which will impact our snow totals and temperatures.
Posted at 11:47 AM, Sep 21, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — El Nino is forecast to strengthen this winter and become strong. This happens when the waters in the eastern Pacific are much warmer than normal. A stronger El Nino will change global weather patterns and make the impact more likely for Western New York.

During a strong El Nino the jet stream becomes more zonal. A zonal jet stream will move air in the upper-levels of the atmosphere across the United States in a west to east flow. This flow of air will keep the colder air in Canada bottled up for most of the winter. This will keep temperatures for our area above normal with below normal snow expected.

Buffalo normally receives about 95" of snow per winter season. 2015-2016 was our last strong El Nino and we only received 33" of snow that seaon. During 2015-2016 there were nine lake effect snow events, which is just one less than our normal of 10.

With a strengthening El Nino, expect our winter season to start much later this season and don't be surprised if Lake Erie does not freeze over.

