The Buffalo Sabres are back in the playoffs and the NFL Draft is days away

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Playoff hockey has returned to Buffalo. On Sunday, the Buffalo Sabres played in their first playoff game in nearly 15 years, and it somehow exceeded the lofty expectations surrounding it. Buffalo erased a two-goal deficit late in the third period to win 4-3 in regulation and take a 1-0 series lead.

So what did we learn from the first game, and where do the Sabres go from here? Buffalo Sabres beat reporter Matthew Fairburn joins the show to discuss Game 2.

We’re also just days away from the NFL Draft, and the Buffalo Bills have plenty of decisions to make. Buffalo Plus Bills reporter Dan Fetes shares why he believes wide receiver should be the Bills' top priority in the first round and gives us a few names to keep an eye on. You can watch the NFL Draft on WKBW on Thursday, April 23, with coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m.

You can watch the entire livestream at the top of the page!

