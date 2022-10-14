Union workers vote to ratify three-year contract with Kaleida Health

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After reviewing a tentative agreement with Kaleida Health, Local 1168 and1199SEIU Union workers have come to a ratification vote of yes on the new agreement.

Nearly two weeks ago, all three parties agreed upon a tentative agreement for a new three-year collective bargaining agreement.

The new agreement will address the ongoing staffing crisis, add 500 new positions, daily staffing incentive bonuses, and a minimum 12% wage increase over three years for all workers.

"This contract is a huge win for our members who have been struggling to care for patients amidst serious staffing issues and a nationwide worker shortage. We fought hard to ensure there were no compromises made, which is a testament to the tireless efforts of our members whose top priority has always been their patients," CWA Local 1168 President Cori Gambini said.

Two additional paid holidays on Martin Luther King Jr Day and Juneteenth were also won in the contract.

The agreement will cover over 6,300 union healthcare workers at hospitals across the area.

Now that the contract is ratified, it will be retroactively dated to May 31, 2022, and will last through 2025.

