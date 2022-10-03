Union workers reach a tentative agreement with Kaleida Health, avoiding a strike

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Communications Workers of America (CWA) Local 1168 and 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East have reached a tentative agreement with Kaleida Health for a new 3-year collective bargaining agreement. This comes just weeks after union workers voted to authorize a strike if no agreement could be reached.

The agreement covers more than 6,300 healthcare workers at Buffalo General Medical Center, Oishei Children’s Hospital, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, HighPointe on Michigan, DeGraff Medical Park, and local clinics.

The contract was extended twice after six months of bargaining. During bargaining, the unions called on Kaleida to invest in recruiting, by adding more positions to meet staffing ratios agreed upon under New York State’s new clinical staffing committee law.

“Our union members stood up and spoke out to demand changes in their workplace, clearly outlining the priorities for this agreement,” said Jim Scordato, 1199SEIU Vice-President for WNY Hospitals. “We successfully negotiated an agreement that will improve the lives of our members.”

Don Boyd, President and CEO of Kaleida Health said, “Despite how challenging it was and the length that it took, this process was all about achieving a fair contract that rewards our current employees, helps attract new staff and puts the organization in a strong position going forward.”

Union members will review the tentative agreement and a ratification vote is expected to be held within the coming weeks. The union will be holding a press conference Monday, October 3rd to discuss the new contract. 7 News reached out to Kaleida Health for a statement and is waiting to hear back.