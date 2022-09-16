Unionized Kaleida Health employees vote to authorize a strike

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Unionized Kaleida Health employees announced Thursday night they have voted to authorize a strike.

Over the past three days, Kaleida Health workers from CWA Local 1168 and 1199 SEIU casted their ballot on a strike authorization as the unions continue to fight for a new contract.

According to union leaders, 75% of union members voted, and of that, 96% voted to strike.

Kaleida Health released a statement Thursday night saying in part, "We are eager to get back to the bargaining table tomorrow. The unions have had to focus on the strike vote, so we have not been able to negotiate the past three days. As we have said all along, we do not want a strike, it will be devastating and dangerous for this community."

Kaleida Heath said they have offered multiple contracts over the past several months, but union leaders have not agreed. Union officials say they are looking for better pay and better staffing levels in their next contract.

Both unions plan to head back to the bargaining table with Kaleida Health on Friday. Union leaders stress this is only authorization vote, and union leaders need to give Kaleida ten days' notice of strike.