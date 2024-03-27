Subaru recalls over 118,000 US vehicles, citing faulty air bag sensors

Automaker Subaru issued a massive recall of potentially 118,723 vehicles after the company says a sensor that activates air bags may be faulty, causing air bags not to deploy in a crash.

The National Highway Transportation Security Administration said Subaru of America, Inc. plans to recall some 2020-2022 Outback and Legacy vehicles. The company has concerns over the vehicles' occupant-detection system, which it says can short-circuit or even crack, causing the front passenger air bag to fail.

The recall affects mostly Outback models, making up 103,114 vehicles out of the total number recalled, while 15,609 Subary Legacy vehicles were included in the recall.

Subaru said that it is possible that during the production process, some of the sensors' printed circuit boards were deformed, causing a crack to form in the capacitors. Cracks could allow moisture to enter the components. which can lead to the short-circuiting, the NHTSA said

Subaru said if a short circuit happens, the air-bag-system warning light in the affected vehicles will illuminate, and "front passenger air bag off" indicators will illuminate as well. The NHTSA has listed component part numbers and details about the recalled vehicle models and years on its website.

Subaru dealers will replace all four of the sensors on the front passenger seat with new components, the safety agency said.

Anyone with questions can contact Subaru, or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s vehicle-safety hotline.

