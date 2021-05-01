Watch
WNY Native Isaiah McDuffie is Green Bay bound, taken in 6th round of NFL Draft

Gerry Broome/AP
North Carolina State's Stephen Louis (1) is tackled by Boston College's Isaiah McDuffie (55) during the first half an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Posted at 5:31 PM, May 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-01 17:31:50-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — WNY native Isaiah McDuffie will continue his football career in the NFL. The former Bennett star was taken by the Green Bay Packers Saturday evening in the 6th round of the NFL Draft. He was the 220th overall selection.

After a successful career at Bennett High School in which he won the Connolly Cup, McDuffie went to Boston College where he became a key player for the Eagles defense. He's coming off a season in which he finished with 107 tackles [top five in NCAA], three sacks, one fumble recovery, and a 23-yard interception return.

McDuffie is the first Buffalo Public Schools alum to be drafted since 2013.

