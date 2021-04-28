WNY's Isaiah McDuffie ready for shot in NFL

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — From the high school field at Bennett to the field at Boston College, Isaiah McDuffie is enjoying the journey and ready for the next chapter in his football career to begin.

"The grind never stops so I'm ready to get back to work."

The Buffalo native and former Connolly Cup winner made his mark at Boston College, proving to be an asset whose best days are in front of him.

"His potential, I think, is really high," Boston College coach Jeff Hafley said. "He's just going to keep getting better and better."

McDuffie's coming off a season that included three sacks, an interception, and a top five national ranking in total tackles [107]. They're impressive stats for a guy who faced adversity for most of 2019.

"Just being able to bounce back from an injury and being productive after, it just shows a lot," he said.

The production is evident. McDuffie is an "off the ball linebacker" who's fast, aggressive, and can play in nearly any scheme.

"It shows my versatility to be able to play inside and outside the box," he said. "I just took it as an opportunity to show the player I am and I enjoyed playing it."

Now it's the waiting game as McDuffie hopes his tape and pro day performance catches the attention of NFL scouts. He'll be in Buffalo this weekend watching the draft with his family including his father, his high school coach, best friend, and biggest supporter.

"He's helped me throughout this whole process," McDuffie said about his dad. "He tries to lead me in the right direction, and I know he wants the best for me."