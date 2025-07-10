WNY climber set to make Team USA debut at Youth World Championships in Finland

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Clarence's Colden Floss is on the verge of accomplishing something that not many 15-year-olds are doing. Floss will be competing for Team USA at the Youth World Climbing Championships in Helsinki, Finland, later this month.

Floss earned his spot after finishing third among US-based (4th overall) climbers in the Lead/Top Rope event at the Youth National Climbing Championships in Portland, Oregon.

After a successful few years climbing in the youth circuit around the east coast, Floss was determined to go into nationals to not only compete against the best-of-the-best but also qualify for Team USA and solidify his spot on a national roster for the Youth World Championships.

When 7 Sports caught up with Floss this week, he said accomplishing this feat at such a young age is a major milestone he celebrated, but added that his around-the-clock training prepared him for that moment and whatever comes next.

"I always knew that it was gonna be a possibility, making the U.S. team and making youth worlds, but happening this soon, and just when I saw the final scores, I was just in awe," Floss said. "It just felt so cool. And then when I finally took a step back, I started realizing, wow, I'm going to be competing in Finland for Team USA."

Colden and his family will head to Helsinki, Finland, for the Youth World Championships near the end of this month. More information on the event can be found here.

If you would like to learn more about Colden and his individual climbing journey, you can check out his website here.