Williamsville South alum Carissima Cutrona sets sights on new opportunity and growing the game she loves

WILLIAMSVILLE, NY. (WKBW) — For Williamsville South alum, Carissima Cutrona, the goal has always been to give back to the game she holds so close to her heart.

"When I graduated (Williamsville South) in 2014 I always knew that one day I wanted to return to coach," Cutrona told 7 Sports. "And during graduate school once my career at the University of Buffalo was over. I had a chance to go back and be an assistant under coach Kevin McNamara.”

Both Curtona and McNamara would always talk about the day she’d take over the program and carry on what he’s built. That day however came a lot sooner than everyone hoped. In September McNamara passed away after a battle with cancer.

And in May, Cutrona was officially introduced as his successor. An honor she’s eternally grateful to have been given.

“To be given that opportunity to step into a program I played at and came back to assist at. And step into a program that means so much to me. Coach Mac made my high school career just awesome," she added. "And the culture and legacy he built there is something I really want to carry forward.”

From being a high school All-American. To first team All-Mac in college. Cutrona’s soccer resume speaks for itself. And as FC Buffalo head coach Nikki Bartholomew puts it. Her biggest impact on the game here in Western New York is just starting.

“If you were to put a face on girls soccer in the area. I would say it’s Carissima Cutrona," Bartholomew said. "It’s a joy to see her give back to a place that’s been so good to her growing up. And we’re just excited to have her continue on the journey.”

The role model she’s become for the girls soccer community. Is something Cutrona is still getting used to. But nonetheless is very happy to have done her part in promoting the game. While creating opportunities for everyone.

“I’ve had a few cool moments over the past few home games. Where some of the younger girls that I coach were there. And some of the girls who I’m going to coach for high school were also there. And to see all my worlds collide has been really cool, Cutrona added. "And I think it’s making me more excited for the fall season.”

Above all else. No matter which direction this season goes. Cutrona knows she'll have a special someone cheering her on. From the best seat in the house.