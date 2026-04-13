Who could the Buffalo Bills select in the NFL Draft?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With the NFL Draft rapidly approaching, Buffalo Bills President of Football and General Manager Brandon Beane has plenty of decisions to make.

None is more pressing than how the Bills should use their 2026 first-round draft pick.

Unlike in years past, the Bills could go in several different directions when they call in their pick at No. 26. And as Beane has shown us in the past, he could also move up for a player they love or out of the first round completely to add more selections.

The Leading The Charge crew breaks down who the Buffalo Bills could select in the NFL Draft and the end of the regular season for the Buffalo Sabres. You can watch the entire livestream at the top of the page!

7 Sports Reporter Dom Tibbetts and NFL Draft Analyst Chris Trapasso break down the most likely options for the Bills. You can watch the full interview below or you can watch on our Apple podcast and Spotify podcast.

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