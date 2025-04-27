West Seneca's Shaun Dolac signs as undrafted free agent with Los Angeles Rams

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — West Seneca native and former University at Buffalo All-American linebacker Shaun Dolac has signed as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Rams.

After leading the nation in tackles this past season (168), Dolac earned a 1st Team AP All-American selection while adding six sacks, five interceptions, and one pick-six touchdown.

He started his college football career as a walk-on at Buffalo, turning down a full-ride lacrosse scholarship to the University of Albany to pursue his NFL Dreams. From there, he worked his way up to become a starter and then eventually an All-American.

7 Sports recently sat down with Dolac to talk about his journey from playing in West Seneca to now.

“Looking back on every adversity, every milestone that I’ve been through, I could say that I didn’t give up through all of it," Dolac said. "And because of that, it’s where I am today.”

His path to the NFL didn't come without adversity and tragedy. In 2016, he lost his father, John, to cancer. Then, in December of 2023, he lost his best friend, Andrew Kocieniewski to suicide.

The way he's handled these life-altering events and stayed on the path that has now given him a shot of making an NFL roster is what he feels separates him from the rest of the pack.

"I think everything I’ve gone through is just extra motivation to keep pursuing my dreams and realities," Dolac added. "Honestly, it’s been a journey and it’s been amazing and I wouldn’t ask to do it with another team or another family."

Dolac will now compete for a 53-man roster spot in the coming months with this chapter of his football career starting on the West Coast.

