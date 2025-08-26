West Seneca's Shaun Dolac makes the Los Angeles Rams' initial 53-man roster

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — West Seneca native and former University at Buffalo linebacker Shaun Dolac has made the Los Angeles Rams' initial 53-man roster.

Dolac was signed by the Rams as an undrafted free agent back in April and quickly began turning heads in Southern California.

ILB @ShaunDolac is second in the NFL in first half tackles during the preseason (11). He’s one of seven players across the NFL to have double-digit tackles in the first half.#Rams | #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/TVVuS7OLPH — Los Angeles Rams PR (@TheLARamsPR) August 17, 2025

Dolac racked up 14 total tackles in just two preseason games for Los Angeles and was listed as "inactive" in the preseason finale. A normally good indication that a player has made the 53-man roster cut.

Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked about Dolac's inactive status for the game, as roster cuts loomed.

"It's a good sign for him," McVay previously said. "We'll continue to evaluate, but he's done a really good job. He's made his presence felt on (special) teams. I think he's played really well for those inside backers. He has a really good understanding of what we're trying to get done, the intent of things, and I've been really pleased with him."

Becoming one of seven players across the league to record double-digit first-half tackles should come as no surprise, especially to those who followed Dolac's career in Western New York.

In 2024, he led the FBS in total tackles with 168, putting him on NFL team radars even prior to helping lead the Bulls to a Bahamas Bowl victory back in January.

He follows in the footsteps of his former UB teammate and fellow Western New Yorker Joe Andreessen, who also started as an undrafted free agent and earned a spot on the Buffalo Bills' 53-man roster last season.