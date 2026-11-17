BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills became the first AFC team to win its eighth game of the season. The Bills beat the Jets 31-12, improving to 8-1 and winning their fifth straight game.

But what did the win teach us about the Bills?

On defense, it’s the second consecutive game where the Bills defense hasn’t allowed a touchdown. It’s now been 11 quarters of football without allowing their opponent into the end zone. The Bills last allowed a touchdown in the first quarter of their matchup with the Ravens on November 1st.

Offensively, Sunday was the sixth time the Bills have scored more than 30 points this season. They have scored the most points in the NFL this season and are averaging 31.9 points per game. Josh Allen scored three touchdowns, and James Cook led the way with 157 rushing yards and a touchdown of his own.

7 Sports Director Matt Bove and Joe Buscaglia from The Athletic discuss the Bills' start to the season and what they need to do to secure the top seed in the AFC in the playoffs.

