Undefeated no more; Buffalo Bandits fall 14-13 to San Diego Seals in overtime

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — With just five seconds left in regulation, the San Diego courtesy Zach Currier tied the Buffalo Bandits at 13-13 to force overtime. There, Wesley Berg scored the ensuing game-winning goal to seal the 14-13 win.

With the loss, Buffalo falls to 7-1 overall.

Similar to how the Bandits started their Friday night game against the Toronto Rock about 24 hours prior, they quickly fell into a hole, forcing them to play from behind for most of this contest.

After the first quarter, San Diego would hold a 4-1 lead and maintain it heading into halftime despite a five-goal second quarter from Buffalo. 8-6 would be the score at half.

The third quarter saw more of the same in terms of these two teams going goal-for-goal, but the Bandits closed the gap to just a one-goal deficit heading into the final 15 minutes of regulation.

A three-goal barrage from Ian MacKay, Dhane Smith and Nick Weiss would put the home team up 13-11. It felt like all the momentum was with Buffalo, and they'd improve to 8-0 from this point.

However, the Seals had other plans tonight as they added two unanswered goals, the second coming with just five seconds left to force overtime, and they'd follow that up with the game-winner in the extra frame to hand Buffalo its first loss of the 2024-2025 season.

Despite the loss added to their record, the Bandits still hold the top spot in the NLL standings at 7-1 overall.

