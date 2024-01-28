Unbeaten no more! Buffalo Bandits put up 16 goals and hand Toronto Rock first loss of season

HAMILTON, ON. (WKBW) — Behind Chase Fraser's team high four goals. And 38 saves in between the pipes from Matt Vinc. The Buffalo Bandits hand the Toronto Rock their first loss of the season by a final of 16-14 Saturday night.

Aside from Fraser's four goals. Both Josh Byrne and Dhane Smith chipped in to account for 13 total points between the two of them. Chris Cloutier led Buffalo in assists with six.

It was a very quiet first period. With the Bandits holding a slim 1-0 lead at the end of the opening period. But then the offense erupted in the second. Buffalo outscored Toronto 7-4 in the period. Taking an 8-4 lead into halftime.

Toronto would flip the script however in the third period. Outscoring their foe from WNY 6-1 in the third. Giving them a slight 10-9 lead heading to the final 15 minutes of regulation.

But tonight was all about the undefeated, being undefeated no more. John Tavares' guys rallied for a 7-4 goal differential again in the fourth. Sealing their 16-14 win. Improving to 4-3 overall. All while handing their northern rival its first loss of the season.

Up Next

Buffalo will host Rochester next Saturday, February 3rd at 7:30 p.m. est. from the KeyBank Center