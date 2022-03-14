UB Bulls women's basketball to make first network TV appearance in NCAA tournament on 7 ABC Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The University at Buffalo women's basketball team will make its first network TV appearance in the NCAA tournament on 7 ABC Saturday.

The Bulls defeated Ball State 79-75 to win the MAC Championship Saturday. Sunday the team earned the #13 seed in the Wichita region of the NCAA Tournament and will head to Knoxville to take on the host, Tennessee, who was announced as a #4 seed.

The Bulls will take on Tennessee in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at 3 p.m. Saturday and you can watch the game right here on 7 ABC. This will be the first network TV appearance in program history.