UB women's basketball wins MAC Championship; set to play Tennessee in first round of NCAA Tournament

WKBW
Posted at 12:45 PM, Mar 14, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The University at Buffalo women's basketball team won the Mid-American Conference Championship Saturday and will face Tennessee in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bulls defeated Ball State 79-75 to claim the championship. Junior guard Dyaisha Fair had 30 points and freshman guard Georgia Woolley had 29 points. Fair became the program's all-time leading scorer and scored her 2,000th career point in the game.

This is the Bulls' third MAC title in six years and it is the team's fourth time in the NCAA Tournament in six years.

The Bulls earned the #13 seed in the Wichita region and will head to Knoxville to take on the host, Tennessee, who was announced as a #4 seed.

