Tough ending won't take away from FC Buffalo women's 2023 season

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — For all you FC Buffalo fans out there it was a tough end to the season especially for the women's team. Who's sole loss this year just so happened to be this past weekend in the playoffs.

The men had an up and down year in it's inaugural season apart of the USL league two.

Nonetheless head coach Nikki Bartholomew and FC Buffalo co-owner Nick Mendola shared their takeaways from another year of giving the world's most popular sport. A chance to shine here in Western New York.

"This was our most talented, deepest team for sure in the three years we've been a part of the club. I think the talent in the area is continuing to grow on the women's side locally," said Bartholomew. "Which only helps feed our team."

"This is the first moment towards next season. This is the first opportunity to state who we are and put us on the right path. I think that helped an awful lot," says Mendola. "There's a danger in understandable excuses. Yea of course that could be why it happened but we want to be bigger than that. And it's on us to be bigger than that.

Bartholomew told 7 Sports that FC Buffalo will begin to create youth teams under the organization's name in the very near future.

