Toronto Blue Jays stars help lift AL in MLB All Star Game

DENVER, C.O. (WKBW) — Toronto Blue Jays payers shined bright in the Major League Baseball All Star Game.

The Blue Jays sent four of their top stars to Denver to compete with and against baseball's best.

Second baseman Marcuse Semien got the party started for the American League, hitting an RBI single in the second inning.

Sparks flew in the third when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a monster home run to left field. He'd also pick up another RBI in the fifth inning when he plated fellow Blue Jay Teoscar Hernández. Guerrero would also take home the game's Most Valuable Player award.

The only Blue Jay without much to show on the stat column was shortstop Bo Bichette, who failed to reach base in his only plate appearance.

The American League's 5-2 victory over the National League had Blue Jays players written all over it. Toronto players accounted for three of the team's nine hits, and scored and drove in two of the team's five runs.

The Blue Jays are back in action in Buffalo July 16th when they host the Texas Rangers. Toronto is looking to be playing back in the Rogers Centre by July 30th.