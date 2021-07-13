Report: Toronto Blue Jays ask federal government to approve 'modified' quarantine rules

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to a report from CTV, the Toronto Blue Jays are asking the federal government to approve "modified" quarantine rules for unvaccinated players and staff.

Last week the Blue Jays submitted a proposal to the Canadian government to return to Toronto as early as July 30.

CTV says the "modified" quarantine rules would allow unvaccinated or partially vaccinated players and staff to leave their homes or hotels within the 14-day isolation period only to participate in baseball activities upon their return to Canada. The team has also requested those who are fully vaccinated to follow the same rules as fully vaccinated Canadians.

The Blue Jays returned to Buffalo's Sahlen Field for their "home" games on June 1. The team has games scheduled in Buffalo through July 21.