The stage is set: Sabres to face Canadiens in Round 2 of Stanley Cup Playoffs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the Buffalo Sabres prepare for their second-round matchup against the Montreal Canadiens, there are plenty of storylines to follow. These are two evenly matched teams that were separated by just three points at the end of the regular season.

“We know them, and they know us, so it's going to be a battle. It comes down to compete. It comes down to who wants it more,” Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin said. “It's gonna be so tight, it'll take a lot to score goals in the series, I think.”

“They have a lot of speed, a lot of skill, they play with a lot of pace and they're well coached,” Sabres forward Ryan McLeod added. “So, it's going to be a good test for us, and they're, you know, kind of a younger team like us, so that's going to be fun.”

During the regular season, the Sabres and Canadiens split the four games they played. This is the first playoff matchup between Buffalo and Montreal since 1998.

“They play the same style, both young, both (filled with) up-and-coming players,” Expected Buffalo founder Chad DeDominicis said on Monday. “(Montreal’s) forward group is deep. I think the Sabres have them on defense, but, beyond that, it's a super even matchup.”

You can watch the entire conversation with DeDominicis attached at the top of the page!

