'The kids are so happy to be here': Happiness abundant at Kenmore West's Unified basketball game

KENMORE, NY. (WKBW) — Happiness comes in many forms.

Inside the walls of Kenmore West High School Monday afternoon, happiness was abundant. Kenmore West and Kenmore East played in a Unified basketball game with a gym full of fans.

For Kenmore West's Nate Fuller, that made every basket that much more special.

“It felt amazing. I was so happy and running down the court saying everybody I scored a basket, cheer me on," said Fuller.

This game was about so much more than the score.

“It’s the kids. The kids are so happy to be here and so happy to participate," Kenmore West Unified basketball coach Jeff Martin said. "They’re happy to score some points and today we’re lucky enough to be playing in front of the whole school.”

Those lucky enough to find themselves in the bleachers had front-row seats for some incredible moments. Like Ta Myah Tubbins, hitting a free throw, sending the entire gym into pandemonium.

It’s moments like Ta Myah’s that plant a seed of inspiration for the next generation of Unified athletes. And that next generation looked on from the bleachers knowing one day, this court will be theirs.

"Maybe they’ll be doing this themselves years down the road and they’ll remember their first game as a spectator," added Ken-Ton teacher Randy Gyergyek. "And then they remember that when they’re playing. So I hope that’s what they take away from it.”

A day filled with smiles and memories that will last a lifetime. That is happiness personified.