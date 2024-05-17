The Countdown is on: Buffalo Bandits leaning on experience in NLL Finals matchup against Albany

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Get ready Buffalo Bandits fans because Game 1 of the NLL Finals is closing in. Buffalo takes on I-90 rival Albany Firewolves in a best-of-three series for the title.

The Firewolves are a team that has gotten the better of the Bandits so far this season. The Firewolves beat the Bandits 17-13 on December 9, 2023, in Albany and 13-10 on February 24, 2024, in Buffalo.

“They’ve been the higher seed and have beaten us twice this year. And they’ve got a team playing incredibly hungry," said 2024 Offensive Player of the Year Josh Byrne.

“What makes them difficult is organized chaos," added Bandits captain Steve Priolo.

But the experience of now being in four-straight NLL Finals is something this “underdog” Bandits squad is leaning on.

“We’re going to stick to what we do best and play our game because we don’t want to adjust to them," forward Dhane Smith said. "We want them to adjust to us a little bit and we’re excited about the challenge ahead.”

Experience is underselling what goaltender Matt Vinc brings in between the pipes. At 41 years young Vinc said playing in front of a Banditland crowd has given him some of that youth back.

“That’s what it’s about for me right now. Playing in front of the great fans in Buffalo and my family," Vinc told reporters earlier this week.

This team set a goal of winning back-to-back titles from day one of this season and anything less won’t cut it, especially for the core group trying to cement their legacy in Bandits history.

“I think guys would be disappointed for sure and I think it would leave a more positive mark with another championship," added head coach John Tavares.

Game 1 in Albany starts at 7 p.m. on Friday and Game 2 is back in Buffalo on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.