The cherry on top; Buffalo Bandits win 1st game of season as their 2023 NLL title hangs forever

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — On the same night they raised their 2023 NLL Championship banner. The Buffalo Bandits picked up win number one of the season in a 12-9 victory over the San Diego Seals.

Trailing 6-5 at halftime the Bandits would go on to outscore the Seals 7-3 in the second half as they now improve to 1-1 overall.

Here's a look at some of tonight's key performances.

BUF - Josh Byrne: 4 goals

BUF - Dhane Smith: 7 assists

BUF - Matt Vinc: 39 saves

SD - Wesley berg: 3 goals

SD - Curtis Dickson: 4 assists

SD - Christopher Origlieri: 34 saves

Buffalo will have some time off before their next game. A home contest against the Georgia Swarm set for 12/29 at 7:30 p.m. est. from the KeyBank Center.