'Take me out to the Ballgame': Fans flock to Sahlen Field for Buffalo Bisons Opening Day

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — A late March day where it's about 50 degrees and the sun is nowhere to be found, you know what that means: baseball season is back here in the City of Good Neighbors.

On Friday, the Buffalo Bisons began their 2025 season, the earliest starting date for any minor league baseball team in 74 years. Everyone loves catching a ball game, but catching a Bisons game just hits different.

Among the many fans I caught up with outside of Sahlen Field, one fan in particular caught my attention.

Q: "So what took you out to the game today?

John Sadowski: "I know it's Opening Day, but I'll be here all weekend. Just something I’ve always done with my dad, and this was my first one alone, so I had to.”

This answer stopped me in my tracks.

Sadowski is attending his first Bisons season opener without his dad, who sadly passed away this year.

As he and I talked more, you could sense his passion for the Bisons and what this team means to him and his family. It also became clear that he’s got a lot of family inside the ballpark to enjoy the game with him to hopefully help fill that void, even just a little bit.

“I got a memorial tattoo on my calf of the Bisons logo," Sadowski said. "Just showing everybody, and everyone knows me in there, so it’s pretty cool to have them from when I was a kid to now.”

So, if you ever need proof of how important the Bisons are to the fabric of our community, take that as an example.

As for the game, the Bisons went on to defeat the Rochester Red Wings 6-2.