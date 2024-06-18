Taekwondo champion from Williamsville sets sights on WKC World Championships in Portugal

GETZVILLE, NY. (WKBW) — A taekwondo champion from Williamsville is putting Western New York on the map as she prepares for the WKC World Championships in Portugal.

15-year-old Aashi Parashar started taking taekwondo and karate classes at a young age.

“My parents signed me up for self-defense classes when I was three and I’ve been training here ever since," Parashar says.

The first time she stepped into Master Khechen Martial Arts Academy, Master Christopher Schiele knew Parashar had a mountain of potential, and how she’s given back to others along the way is what made her stand out from the rest.

“I think the moment I really saw that was when she started helping other students. There’s a saying in Martial Arts that a teacher can’t necessarily do it and someone who can do it can’t necessarily teach," Schiele told 7 Sports. "So she can do it and teach it too.”

Parashar's hard work and dedication to the sport have paid off in more ways than she could’ve imagined.

“I had no idea I would come this far in this sport... I was going to quit after my black belt and then something just kind of clicked after that and I stayed," said Parashar. "I’m so grateful for that because I would not be here without it.”

From winning a National Championship to now preparing for the WKC World Championships in Portugal, less than a year after a torn labrum that required hip surgery. Parashar has overcome adversity at almost every step of this journey.

Her will to keep pushing forward comes from the opportunity to show the world that women belong on this stage.

"It’s super cool to be there and there’s also so many women now who are in these divisions that weren’t there a while ago," she added. "So it’s cool to see everyone move up and women be included because they are amazing at this sport.”

Representing the United States and all of Western New York against the world’s best would make almost anyone nervous, but Parahsar’s mindset is keeping those nerves under control as she continues to make the final preparations.

"It’s honestly hyping myself up... saying that I can do this and they don't have anything on me. I might be lying to myself a little bit but lying to myself does help in those final moments before I spar," adds Parahsar.

More information on the WKC World Championships can be found here. Information on how to sign up for classes at Master Khechen's Martial Arts Academy can be found here.