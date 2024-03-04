Surprise of a lifetime: Niagara's Jalen Brown earns scholarship alongside his family near and far

NIAGARA, NY. (WKBW) — Niagara University sophomore Jalen Brown walked into his team meeting one February afternoon not thinking much of it.

“It was just a normal day for me. Another day at the office. Just coming in and handling business," Brown said to 7 Sports.

That was until his mom Jimilliah and godmother interrupted the team’s film session via zoom. And then came the moment Jalen, his mom and every Purple Eagle on this team will never forget. He was put on scholarship.

"I didn’t know how to react. Over time it brought tears to me. Didn’t let them out in front of my teammates of course. Later on I let them out that day," Brown adds.

"I got goosebumps and chills just thinking about it. To have his mother and godmother on the screen to incorporate them into this moment. I don’t think any of us are going to forget it," added head coach Greg Paulus.

It’s an unforgettable moment for Jalen and his family. Both here in Western New York and back home in Chicago.

Dom Tibbetts: “When do you remember Jalen developing his love for Basketball? And when did you realize it was going to be a big part of his future.”

“When Jalen was in grammar school he loved playing basketball. But it really started at the church," his mother Jimilliah said. "He would go to the church every Saturday with his brothers and they would just shoot and hoop in the community. This was my baby’s dream. He’s serious about it. The love of the game. And I was like go ahead, there’s no limit. You can do it.”

Jalen chased his dream and took a chance on coach Paulus and Niagara. A risk at first, knowing he’d have to work his way up to secure a scholarship. But his faith never wavered. And it paid off. More than he ever could’ve imagined.

“It definitely took my belief to another level. Great coaching staff and the support here is incredible," Jalen says.

“It truly turned him into a young man," Jimilliah adds. "Coming from Chicago with everything going on. And I was like Jalen, you got this baby. You got this. Show them that you have this.”

With love and support on both home fronts. That’s exactly what Jalen has been doing.