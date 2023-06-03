Super 7: West Seneca West's Cam Geising

WEST SENECA NY. (WKBW) — You can’t talk about West Seneca West girls' lacrosse without mentioning the name Cam Geising. A three-year starter and two-year captain. She is a focal point leader on the field.

Which stems from a lot of hard work and dedication to making sure she could be someone this team could trust in big moments.

“Coming in I was really nervous being so young on the team and being a starter as a sophomore was really nerve-wracking," Geising told 7 Sports. "But you get used to the pressure and having your teammates around always gives you confidence.”

Cam has solidified her name among the best to wear the West Seneca West colors. And will soon call herself a division one athlete when she heads to Canisius in the fall. An accomplishment roughly four-point-two percent of all female high school lacrosse players achieve. But Cam has been beating the odds her whole life.

"When Cam was two she was diagnosed with Leukemia and went through 30 months of treatment. Looking at her you would’ve never thought she was fighting for her life at such a young age" says assistant coach Lauren Fibich. "And went through so much as a young child. And I think it speaks to who Cam is as a person. No matter what is put in front of her. Whether she’s got to go around it, over it, or under it. She’s going to get through it.”

Earlier this season, West took on their rival West Seneca East. But instead of their usual rivalry. The night was about so much more.

“This year we helped fund-raise for PUNT. Which also helps fund-raise for pediatric cancer. And Cam just had her senior night. It was the big West Seneca West versus East game. We also had our cancer fundraiser. It was such a special and meaningful night,” adds head coach Megan Barone.

Cam is as humble as they come. She’ll often forget about the record and accolades she achieves. Because for her it’s always been about being a good teammate. And putting in the work when no one is watching.

"No one sees the behind-the-scenes. The gym days. Going to the turf with my dad. Going to the turf with friends. No one sees that" said Geising. "So being able to accomplish all that and getting on the stat sheets means a lot.”

And that’s why Cam Geising is this week’s Super 7 athlete of the week.