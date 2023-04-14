Super 7: St. Joseph's Evan Gallo

KENMORE, NY. (WKBW) — “The thing he does like yesterday is he makes some incredible saves. And he makes them at a time you need it," says St. Joseph's head coach Peter Hudecki.

Like a good neighbor, Evan Gallo is there. The All-Western New York goalie is among the best lacrosse players the Marauders program has ever produced. And the road he took to get there all revolved around his willingness to help his team.

“My coach needed a goalie. So I said minus well try it. And then I hopped in and it was kind of a natural thing," Gallo told 7 Sports. "I guess I was pretty good at it.”

Evan puts it modestly, so let the stats speak on how talented he is. Despite losing a year due to COVID, Gallo has recorded nearly 500 saves, amassing a near 70% save percentage in three years of varsity level action. So how does he lock it in come game time?

“I like to say a prayer before I get in. It really calms me down," he says. "I like to imagine myself making saves even if I let one in. You have to brush it off and keep moving forward.”

Last year, Gallo committed to play division one lacrosse at St. Bonaventure. Following in the footsteps of former teammates all looking to leave their mark in a young program. For him and those who know him best, it always felt like the right move.

“I think it’s a very mature decision of Evan to go to St. Bonaventure. He’s had a lot of opportunities there for him," says Hudecki. "He sees a strong program developing over there for him. Those are a lot of things we talked about and he likes being close to home.

“I want to help the program grow. I saw where it was in the beginning. Then the year I committed they had a really good year. And their goalie Brett Dobson left last year. So I want to step in and be that guy," Gallo adds.