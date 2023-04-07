Super 7: Sacred Heart's Maria Salvo

WILLIAMSVILLE, NY. (WKBW) — Sacred Heart’s Maria Salvo has solidified herself as one of the best girls lacrosse players in all of Western New York.

The crazy thing is she’s also cemented her name as one of the best in Sacred Heart history, before the end of her senior year. And those who know her best say her potential has no ceilings.

“I don’t like putting ceilings on people. I tell them if they wanna go as high as they can go; go for it," says her head coach Kristina Geschwender.

Maria Salvo has listened to the advice of head coach Kristina Geschwender. And then some. She sits 43 goals away from breaking the school’s all-time record for goals scored. But even with that massive accomplishment on the horizon. Her focus this season, is on being a better teammate.

“For me it’s getting more assists obviously. I was on the lower side last season in assists. And improving myself," Maria tolld 7 Sports. "While challenging myself to help improve my teammates.”

That statement alone showcases why she’s a two-year captain. And in three short years after COVID wiped away her freshman season, Maria has shown immense growth on and off the field.

“There’s so much more to Maria than the aggression you see on the field. She’s worked with different players this year so far. It’s those little things," Geschwender added.

The legacy she’ll leave behind is almost immeasurable. And when teams are making their gameplans around stopping you, it can be hard to get rid of the spotlight that shines on you.

Maria however has found that having a team first attitude can always offer some much needed shade.

“I try to tune it out. I know it in the back of my head. But I just want to keep improving. I don’t want to set this standard of I’m top-10. You want to be the best that you can be," Salvo said.

And that’s why Maria Salvo is this week’s Super 7 Athlete of the Week.