Super 7: Niagara Wheatfield's Vinny DiBello and Sydney Galas

NIAGARA-WHEATFIELD, NY. (WKBW) — On the soccer fields at Niagara-Wheatfield High School, Vinny DiBello has long-awaited for his time to lead the Falcons boys soccer program.

“When I was a freshman I came onto the team there were a ton of seniors. A ton of guys that were some of the best soccer players that ever came through our program. I feel like I’ve stepped into their role since I left," DiBello told 7 Sports.

And lead is all Vinny has done in his new role. So much so that this past season he’s stamped his name into Niagara-Wheatfield record books. Becoming the school’s all-time leader in goals scored. And goals in a season. While he certainly is proud of that accomplishment. He says that none of it would be possible without the work he and his teammates put in during the offseason.

“It’s a lot of work, it's not just the games," he adds. "It’s the weeks and months prior. Preseason, I would get as many guys out here to practice in the offseason. Going all-year round.”

But just a few steps away, you’ll also find another Falcons standout in the making. Sydney Galas. A rising sophomore who can score and create opportunities for her teammates. And together they’re hoping to finish what was started.

“Winning sectionals would make my sophomore year. We lost sectionals unfortunately. And we want to take back that sectional title," Galas said.

The future of Niagara-Wheatfield Soccer is in good hands with Sydney. And while Vinny’s senior year winds down. He’s hoping what he’s accomplished in his four years as a Falcon leaves a lasting impact.

"I always want other kids coming through the soccer pipeline to be better than me. But I want to see us win. Whether I’m in school or not."