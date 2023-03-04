Super 7: Niagara Falls High School's James Robinson brings more than dunks to the Wolverines

NIAGARA FALLS, NY. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls high school’s James Robinson likes to live life above the rim, highlighted by one of his many dunks of the year— the rim-rocker he pulled off against Nichols in February was jaw-dropping.

“When he pulled that off in the game I think I just turned around to my assistant coach," says Wolverines head coach Carlos Bradberry. "I don’t know what I said to him but it might’ve just been a look I gave him.”

“That day, that game I knew I was going to do it," adds James Robinson.

We all know Robinson is a high-riser. But don’t let that distract you from his all-around abilities. Averaging close to 16 points per game with a loaded roster behind him, Robinson has found his stride for the Wolverines.

"I play a big role for the team. And I make sure my teammates are good every single day, every game," Robinson told 7 Sports. "Even with school, all of that.”

Behind all the points, dunks and the on-court energy he brings, Robinson has become a leader this team needed.

“Kids, I want to say, are so friendly with each other they’re scared to challenge guys. He’s not," Bradberry says. "He came in from day one and demanded stuff from other guys and I think it’s made us a better team right now.”

Prior to his senior session, Robinson had played the past few years down in Florida. But he’ll be the first to tell you that trading the sunshine for the snow couldn’t have been better for the trajectory of his basketball career.

“I’ve never played this good of basketball in my entire life. Coach Bradberry has a big impact. He believes in me. So I know I can play my game," he adds. "Even if I mess up, I know he’s going to yell at me, but still I know he believes in me. And whatever shots I take, he trusts me with those shots that I’m taking.”

James has his eyes set on bringing home a sectional and state title to the community that warmly welcomed him back.